Video shows Menomonee Falls officer-involved shooting suspect broke into home after gas drive-off

MENOMONEE FALLS — FOX6 News on Tuesday, March 5 released startling video from an officer-involved shooting that unfolded outside a church on Nov. 6, 2018. An officer shot and wounded a suspect wanted in a gas drive-off, and that officer was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the Waukesha County district attorney.

The suspect in this case, Devon Evans, 26, was suspected of driving off without paying for gas at a Menomonee Falls gas station on Nov. 6, 2018. Employees ran after him and a patrol officer headed to the scene spotted Evans’ black Nissan a few blocks away. He initially pulled over, but as the officer approached his car, Evans took off — weaving through traffic at 75 to 85 miles per hour. He struck a median, curb and a white Buick twice.

Video showed smoke poured from Evans’ vehicle during the chase that lasted nearly a mile, until he suddenly pulled over, jumped from the driver’s side door and ran.

Soon, with a home security camera rolling, police said Evans broke into a man’s home, chasing him into his garage. Before the man hit the panic button in his vehicle, Evans ran, with an officer trailing behind on the street.

Police found Evans outside a nearby church, where they said he refused to surrender and made movements that made the officer fear for his safety. The Menomonee Falls police officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, fired his weapon, hitting Evans in the arm.

Evans, a convicted felon, was found with a hammer.

Charges were filed against Evans in separate cases on Nov. 13, 2018:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

Theft of movable property — less than $2,500, repeater

Hit-and-run

Resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater

Criminal damage to property (greater than $2,500), repeater

Criminal trespass to dwelling, repeater

Disorderly conduct, repeater

A court hearing was scheduled for April 18.