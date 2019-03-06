A new fitness app puts a personal trainer right in your ears

Posted 9:39 am, March 6, 2019, by

A new fitness app puts a personal trainer right in your ears. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.