× Conan O’Brien to be the moderator at Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour stop in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Television host Conan O’Brien will be the moderator for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in Milwaukee on March 14. The pair will be at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her “Becoming” book tour.

O’Brien is just one of several moderators joining Obama during the final dates of her tour, including chef and television personality Carla Hall, former Let’s Move! executive director Sam Kass, broadcaster Robin Roberts, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, television host Rachael Ray, comedian Phoebe Robinson, actress and comedian Jessica Williams, late-night host Stephen Colbert, journalist Isha Sesay, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett, and television personality Gayle King.

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA 2019 DATES:

Friday, February 8, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Saturday, February 9, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thursday, February 28, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Saturday, March 2, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wednesday, March 13, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Thursday, March 14, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre Saturday, March 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre Thursday, March 21, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Friday, March 22, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Thursday, April 11, 2019 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Sunday, April 14, 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena Tuesday, April 16, 2019* Paris, France* AccorHotels Arena* Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Friday, May 3, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Saturday, May 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Saturday, May 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, May 12, 2019+ Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+

Since its publication, BECOMING became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 3 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.