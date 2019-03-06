Conan O’Brien to be the moderator at Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour stop in Milwaukee

Posted 12:34 pm, March 6, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Comedian Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during TBS Night Out at The New Museum on May 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for TBS) LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05: Former First Lady of The United States Michelle Obama speaks on stage at The United State of Women Summit 2018 - Day 1 on May 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Television host Conan O’Brien will be the moderator for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in Milwaukee on March 14. The pair will be at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her “Becoming” book tour.

O’Brien is just one of several moderators joining Obama during the final dates of her tour, including chef and television personality Carla Hall, former Let’s Move! executive director Sam Kass, broadcaster Robin Roberts, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, television host Rachael Ray, comedian Phoebe Robinson, actress and comedian Jessica Williams, late-night host Stephen Colbert, journalist Isha Sesay, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett, and television personality Gayle King.

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA 2019 DATES:

Friday, February 8, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Saturday, February 9, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Thursday, February 28, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Saturday, March 2, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Thursday, March 14, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
Saturday, March 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre
Thursday, March 21, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Friday, March 22, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe
Thursday, April 11, 2019 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum
Sunday, April 14, 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
Tuesday, April 16, 2019* Paris, France* AccorHotels Arena*
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Friday, May 3, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Saturday, May 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sunday, May 12, 2019+ Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+

Since its publication, BECOMING became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 3 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.

