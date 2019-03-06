Conan O’Brien to be the moderator at Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour stop in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Television host Conan O’Brien will be the moderator for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in Milwaukee on March 14. The pair will be at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her “Becoming” book tour.
O’Brien is just one of several moderators joining Obama during the final dates of her tour, including chef and television personality Carla Hall, former Let’s Move! executive director Sam Kass, broadcaster Robin Roberts, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, television host Rachael Ray, comedian Phoebe Robinson, actress and comedian Jessica Williams, late-night host Stephen Colbert, journalist Isha Sesay, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett, and television personality Gayle King.
BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA 2019 DATES:
|Friday, February 8, 2019
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Saturday, February 9, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|Thursday, February 28, 2019
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Saturday, March 2, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Wednesday, March 13, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Thursday, March 14, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Saturday, March 16, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|KeyBank State Theatre
|Thursday, March 21, 2019
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|Friday, March 22, 2019
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Tuesday, April 9, 2019
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena
|Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Ericsson Globe
|Thursday, April 11, 2019
|Oslo, Norway
|Oslo Spektrum
|Sunday, April 14, 2019
|London, UK
|The O2 Arena
|Tuesday, April 16, 2019*
|Paris, France*
|AccorHotels Arena*
|Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|Friday, May 3, 2019
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Saturday, May 4, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, May 10, 2019
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Saturday, May 11, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sunday, May 12, 2019+
|Nashville, TN+
|Ryman Auditorium+
Since its publication, BECOMING became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 3 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.