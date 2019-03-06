Elizabeth Smart set to speak in Barron County on Jayme Closs rescue

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: Narrator/producer Elizabeth Smart of 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' speaks onstage during the Lifetime and A+E portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Jayme Closs (Courtesy: Jennifer Smith)

BARRON COUNTY — Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is scheduled to speak in northwestern Wisconsin next week to help the region cope with a high-profile double homicide-kidnapping.

Prosecutors have accused 21-year-old Jake Patterson of breaking into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ home just outside Barron in October, killing her parents with a shotgun and abducting her. They say he held her in a cabin for three months before she escaped in January.

Smart was 14 when she was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home in 2002. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying Smart will speak at the Barron Area Community Center on March 15. She will talk about her experience and moving forward.

Smart told The Associated Press in January that Jayme will struggle to regain a sense of normalcy.

