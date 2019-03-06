‘It was hard not to love him:’ Funds set up for young children of Racine man killed in forklift fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Anthony Azarian was killed when the forklift he was operating fell down an elevator shaft near 37th and Wisconsin Monday afternoon, March 4. On Wednesday, March 6, FOX6 News spoke with his fiancee, as his newborn son turned 1 week old.

Azarian's family Wednesday was working to finalize funeral arrangements for the father of two who was also a son, brother, partner, friend and avid outdoorsman.

"He had a soft heart. It was hard not to love him," said Sam Azarian, Anthony's father.

"If you called Anthony, he'd come help -- anybody at any time," said Lori Azarian, Anthony's mother.

Azarian's life ended Monday afternoon while he was doing demolition work at the historic CH Coakley building in Milwaukee. The forklift he was operating to remove bricks walling off an old elevator shaft fell seven stories. Azarian was just 32 years old.

"It's always in the back of your head because it is a dangerous profession," said Sam Azarian.

"When he said something bad had happened, I knew he meant bad," said Lori Azarian.

Azarian left behind two young children -- a 4-year-old daughter and newborn son.

"There truly wasn't anyone in the world like him," said Sheryl Bink, the mother of Azarian's children.

Bink said her world was forever changed after the loss of the love of her life.

"Where is your daddy?" she asked Azarian's 4-year-old daughter.

"In our hearts," she said.

"Yes, in our hearts," said Bink.

The family said they were comforted hearing stories about Azarian's impact on others.

"It warms my heart to see how many lives he touched," said Lori Azarian.

"I love him so much. I miss him. Not a second has gone by that I haven't thought of him," said Bink.

The incident involving Azarian wasn't the first time the family has been impacted by a construction tragedy. Anthony Azarian's uncle was killed at a construction site nearly 20 years ago.

There are two ways to help Azarian's children, Ellie and Tigran Azarian. You can donate online by CLICKING HERE.

The family also established an account at Johnson Bank -- the Anthony D. Azarian Family Benefit Fund.