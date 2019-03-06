‘Music, food, games:’ Punch Bowl Social is opening up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The concept was born in 2012 but has since expanded across the U.S. Now Punch Bowl Social is opening up right here in Milwaukee. Kasey spent the morning from the entertainment block at Fiserv Forum with a sneak peek of the cool new space.

About Punch Bowl Social (website)

We are and always will be a place for people to come and be themselves.

And we’ve stocked our place with a delectable collection of unequalled music, food, games, and beverages for you to enjoy as you’re being yourself.

You see, we don’t believe in uncomfortable chairs, bland walls, and fluorescent lights. Those things belong in the 9 to 5 world. We DO believe in a ‘dirty modern’ mash up of chandeliers, food for foodies, PBR tallboys, and craft beverages. We believe in brunch turning into a bowling party and bowling parties turning into all-you-can-sing karaoke. We believe in exploring evenings filled with shuffleboard and made-from-scratch chicken and waffles.