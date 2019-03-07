‘Felt like I was 13 again:’ Shorewood man living with lupus gets VIP treatment from KISS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Shorewood teen helped to make her father's rock-n-roll dream come true. He's been living with a chronic illness and wanted to meet the band KISS.

FOX6 News first introduced you to Alexandra Hurley in late December 2018, when she started a GoFundMe account. The goal was to raise money so her dad could get meet-and-greet tickets to the KISS concert. Last week, they got the experience of a lifetime.

"It's Christmas, New Years, the Fourth of July and my birthday all in one," Kevin Hurley said.

For the past week, Kevin Hurley and his daughter, Alexandra, have been on cloud nine.

"I just wanted to get him to the concert. I just wanted to be able to share an experience with him," said Alexandra Hurley.

Kevin Hurley has been living with lupus for more than 20 years. He's had two kidney transplants and an amputation. Through it all, music has been a motivator.

"You wouldn't think that KISS' music would be something that could keep your spirits up, but it does for me," said Kevin Hurley.

Alexandra Hurley saw how KISS' music has been her father's shining light so she started raising money to buy meet-and-greet tickets to their Milwaukee show. The post went viral and the band went above and beyond.

"They fell in love with our story and they wanted to meet us," said Alexandra Hurley.

KISS gave them free tickets and so much more. They got to hang out with the band and sit right up front during the concert.

"It was the day of my life. I felt like I was 13 again, seeing KISS for the first time," said Kevin Hurley.

They even got to take home Paul Stanley's smashed guitar!

They're unforgettable moments a father and daughter will always cherish and thankful to experience them together.

"It was just unbelievable," said Kevin Hurley.

The Hurleys wanted to thank the KISS Army for bringing their story to the band's attention. The amazing experience keeps going. They've been invited to another show of their choice to bring along Alexandra's boyfriend and mother.

Meantime, the money raised in the GoFundMe will now go toward Kevin Hurley's medical expenses.