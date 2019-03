MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $109 million to help University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire officials replace their science building.

Evers announced Thursday he’ll include the funding in his capital budget proposal.

I’m thrilled to announce that the capital budget continues our investment in our @UWSystem and the #WisconsinIdea with $109 million to help build a new Science and Health Sciences building at @UWEauClaire in collaboration with @MayoClinic. pic.twitter.com/Q2D6zdEvmb — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 7, 2019

The money would go to help UW-Eau Claire replace Phillips Hall with a new science and health sciences building. The project is a collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The clinic’s researchers would work alongside UW-Eau Claire students and faculty.