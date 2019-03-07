Habitat for Humanity kicks off the 2019 build season with $200K grant from Wells Fargo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One house at a time, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity is transforming the city's Midtown neighborhood. With help of a generous donation from Wells Fargo, the nonprofit will be able to make a big difference in the lives of local families.

"It's a great day. It's a chilly day but it's the start of our 2019 build season," said Brian Sonderman, Habitat for Humanity executive director.

Habitat for Humanity is launching year two of its ambitious Midtown 100 project.

"If you'd have been here one year ago you would have see blocks of empty lots," said Sonderman.

Now, volunteers are working to meet the nonprofit's goal of building, rehabbing or repairing 100 homes in the neighborhood.

"And we know that if our communities do well, if our communities flourish, our businesses also flourish," said Tony Nguyen, Wells Fargo region bank president.

Thursday, March 7 a $200,000 grant was presented by Wells Fargo to help local families.

"I'm so excited because I'm able to participate in this," said Teanna Kazee, homeowner.

A few lots back, helping parents like Teanna Kazee have turned their Habitat house into a home.

"For me to become a first-time homeowner, I have an 8-month-old baby so she'll be able to grow up in a home -- a stable home," said Kazee.

Midtown 100 will create the highest concentration of affordable, single-family homes in Milwaukee since World War II.