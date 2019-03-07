‘He leads by example:’ Admirals’ defenseman follows in father’s foosteps, wearing captain’s ‘C’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the rank structure of the Navy, admiral is above captain. In the structure of the Milwaukee Admirals hockey, the captain is unrivaled. You can find the leader of a hockey team by looking for the "C."

"It's an honor," said Jarred Tinordi, Admirals defenseman and captain.

"Nowadays in hockey, you don't have to have a letter on your jersey to be a leader, right? You can speak up. You can lead by example on the ice -- do everything right, but there is the huge respect factor of having that 'C' on your jersey. Everybody in the locker room does look up to you and listens to every word you say," said Adam Helewka, Admirals left winger.

Longstanding hockey rules specify that the captain be easily identified so officials know that he's the one player to discuss rules situations with.

"We don't take that process lightly. That person is representing our team on and off the ice -- in all areas, in all facets, and we couldn't have made a better selection with Jarred Tinordi," said Karl Taylor, Admirals coach.

Tinordi stands 6'6" before he puts on skates. He's experienced, having turned professional in 2010. He's accomplished, having spent time with three NHL clubs and some U.S. international teams. Plus, he's intuitive and humble.

"We have a young team here now and a lot of guys are first or second year pros. I've been around long enough and we have enough of a leadership core in this room. We have a few veteran guys that have been around a while, so I think as a group, we kind of lean on each other to guide everyone in the right direction," said Tinordi.

"He's a very vocal guy. He leads by example on the ice and off the ice. He does everything right. He's just all around, from what I've seen, one of the better captains I've had," said Helewka.

It is probably a coincident that Tinordi's father, Mark Tinordi, played in the NHL for more than a decade and had the chance to wear the "C" on his sweater.

The captain of a hockey team is selected by a vote of the hockey team. This isn't the homecoming queen. You could vote for yourself if you thought you were the best guy for the job."

"Do guys vote for themselves? I would hope not, honestly, but I don't know. The voting is strictly private, so I don't know," said Tinordi.

For his part, Coach Karl Taylor said he wouldn't mind at all if a player voted for himself. Tinordi didn't, but all involved said they feel the best man won the duty of wearing the Admirals' "C."