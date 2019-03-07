James Ramsey-Guy to be sentenced for role in death of Milwaukee Co. Jail inmate Terrill Thomas

MILWAUKEE — Former correctional officer James Ramsey-Guy is scheduled on Thursday, March 7 to be sentenced on one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer — in relation to the Milwaukee County Jail inmate death of Terrill Thomas.

Ramsey-Guy pleaded no contest on Jan. 18 — a move which abruptly ended his trial on this matter. He previously faced one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities.

Opting not to leave his fate up to a jury, Ramsey-Guy told the judge he doesn’t dispute the state’s position that he lied during an inquest into Thomas’ death.

Thomas was jailed after a shooting at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In April 2016, Thomas was found dead in his cell after not having access to water for a week. The incident was ruled a homicide.

Ramsey-Guy was a guard at the time, and turned off Thomas’ water as punishment for flooding his cell. Prosecutors argued Ramsey-Guy failed to notify other staff — therefore, no one knew to turn the water back on. An official with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office testified Thomas lost 10 percent of his body weight during the time he was locked in his cell with no water. He went without water for a week.

Two other now former staffers also faced charges in this case. Nancy Evans reached a plea deal on Tuesday, Feb. 5 on criminal charges against her. Evans faced a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer — and misconduct in office. In court, the resisting/obstructing charge against Evans was dismissed and read into the court record for sentencing purposes. Evans then pleaded no contest to the felony misconduct charge. Evans is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

Meanwhile, Kashka Meadors was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 1 to 60 days in the House of Correction with Huber release. Meadors pleaded no contest in October 2018 to a felony charge of “abuse of residents of penal facilities.”