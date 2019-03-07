Kenosha County: Bicyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in the Town of Paris

KENOSHA COUNTY — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kenosha County Thursday evening, March 7.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened near Highway 142 and 136th Avenue in the Town of Paris.

Authorities say the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials do not have any information about the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if you have information to assist the investigation.