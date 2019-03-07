× Mark your calendar: Free pancakes at IHOP to support Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — IHOP restaurants across the nation will give away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 as part of an annual free pancake event. Local IHOP restaurants will collect donations directly benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, while the national event will attempt to raise $5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities nationwide.

In 2018, IHOP exceeded $4 million in support of Children’s Miracle Network and other local charities, including more than $16,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement and stewardship at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, issued the following statement in a news release:

“The generosity of IHOP and Free Pancake Day helps support the thousands of children treated annually at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Children’s relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporate partners to make Wisconsin kids the healthiest in the nation. Every dollar makes a difference, so we hope everyone will enjoy some pancakes to support Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and help ensure the best care for kids.”

IHOP restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on Free Pancake Day this year — which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high.