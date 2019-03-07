ELM GROVE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Elm Grove at Shred415. Shred415 is an instructor-led, calorie-burning, high intensity interval training class designed to target all muscle groups.

About Shred415 (website)

Shred415 was founded by Chicago fitness experts Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer in 2011. Frustrated with the lack of effective fitness options for busy parents and professionals, they set out to create the experience they wanted to see. By combining their 25 years of fitness industry expertise and their shared vision for a more inclusive experience, they created a concept that offers much more than a workout—it offers a family-friendly, athletic environment where people of all fitness levels can come together to reach their goals.

Shred415 is an instructor-led, calorie-burning, high intensity interval training class designed to target all muscle groups, and it guarantees to shred your body. Alternating between cardio work on top quality Woodway treadmills and weight-training, you'll increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to your level and your goals.

Shred415 is for EVERYONE! You select your weights; you set your pace on the treadmill. Walkers, joggers and hardcore runners are all welcome in class. Our approach to exercise keeps your body burning calories long after your workout is over.