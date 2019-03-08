MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at getting a preview of WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili. The fundraiser is a chili competition that pits over 50 Milwaukee restaurants, cafes and caterers against one another to determine the city's best chili.

About 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili (website)

WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili will once again take over the MSOE Kern Center on Sunday, March 10 and feature over 50 local restaurants, cafes and caterers. This has become the event to kick off the Spring season and you do not want to miss it.

Back are the Chili Races, The Firemen and The Dick Satan Trio will perform!

