SANTA MARIA, CA - JUNE 13: Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. After seven days of deliberation the jury has reached a not guilty verdict on all 10 counts in the trial against Michael Jackson. Jackson was charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He pleaded innocent. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)
‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
LOS ANGELES — The producers of “The Simpsons” are removing a classic episode that featured the voice of Michael Jackson.
Executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday “it feels clearly the only choice to make.” He says fellow executive producers Matt Groening and Al Jean are “of one mind on this.”
The action follows HBO’s broadcast of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men allege Jackson sexually abused them as children. Jackson’s family has criticized the program, and his estate is suing HBO.
In the 1991 “Stark Raving Dad” episode, Jackson voiced a character who claims to be Jackson and who meets Homer Simpson in a mental institution. The singer is listed in credits as John Jay Smith.
The episode will be removed from streaming services and future DVD sets.