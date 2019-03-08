× South Milwaukee police investigate child enticement case involving 11-year-old girl

SOUTH MILWAUKEE –The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking that citizens be alert for a child enticement suspect who approached an 11-year-old girl Thursday afternoon, March 7.

According to police, around 3:45 p.m. the suspect drove up to the child in the area of Pine Street and Wilbur Avenue and told her that he was sent by her mother to pick her up. When the child questioned that, the suspect drove off.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old man with short black hair and a salt and pepper beard. He was driving a grey Chevy four-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle had a large dent in the passenger side door and a black cross-shaped sticker on the trunk.

The vehicle did not have license plates on at the time.

The South Milwaukee Police Department has increased their patrols in the area as a result of this. Citizens are asked to be vigilant and call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060 if they have information.