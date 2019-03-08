Traffic stop uncovers nearly 100 grams of cocaine, cash in Racine County

Posted 5:37 pm, March 8, 2019

BURLINGTON — A Racine County traffic stop uncovered nearly 100 grams of cocaine on Thursday, March 7.

According to the City of Burlington Police Department, officers pulled over the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. for a minor traffic violation. A search of the vehicle uncovered 92.89 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and approximately $1,739 in cash.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for operating under the influence and was transported to the Racine County Jail.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for possession of cocaine.

Charges will be referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

