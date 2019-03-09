× 18-year-old Racine man in custody after kicking, spitting in police officer’s face

MOUNT PLEASANT — An 18-year-old man is in custody, facing multiple charges after physically assaulting a Mount Pleasant Police officer on Friday, March 8.

According to officials, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call near Oakes Rd. and Kinzie Ave. An adult female ran to a nearby business office, and an employee secured the door. The male suspect followed her, and was outside banging on the door.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, an 18-year-old Racine man. He was identified as the female victim’s boyfriend. He appeared to be highly intoxicated and was not complying with officer’s requests. He was subsequently arrested.

As officers tried to take the man into custody, the suspect kicked one of them in the upper leg. One the suspect was secured in the patrol squad, he turned and spat in the officer’s face. During transport to the Racine County Jail, the suspect began to intentionally bang his head on the squad cage.

The suspect was held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges: disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.

The officer did not require medical attention, and there were not any other injuries reported following the incident.