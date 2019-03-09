2 injured after 3 car crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl are being treated for injuries after a three car crash at the intersection of Calhoun Rd. and Bluemound Rd. on Friday night, March 8.

Officials say a vehicle traveling northbound on Calhoun Rd. and a vehicle traveling westbound on Bluemound Rd. collided in the intersection. A third car heading southbound on Calhoun Rd. was struck as a result of the initial collision.

The man and the girl were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.