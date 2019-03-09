45-year-old man in custody after causing 2 hit-and-run crashes in Racine

RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine man is in custody after involvement in two hit-and-run crashes on Durand Ave. on Friday, March 8.

According to officials, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the area of Durand Ave. and Meachem Rd. regarding a hit-and-run accident around 10:50 p.m. The vehicle was found smoking in the front yard of the home, and the driver took off on foot. While officers were responding to that call, they received another call about a hit-and-run accident near Durand Ave. and Wood Rd. regarding a car that struck a pick-up truck and took off.

Officers began investigating and discovered the same vehicle was involved in both accidents. Officers located the driver of the vehicle near the scene, hiding behind the parked car. The driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from Racine. Officers noticed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests. The results showed the driver was impaired, and he was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation found that the incident started when the man’s car crashed into the pick-up truck when the truck was stopped at a red light at Durand Ave. and Wood Rd. The truck driver said he was struck at approximately 30 miles per hour. The suspect then fled the crash, heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said the suspect attempted to turn south onto Meachem Rd. from Durand Ave. The suspect failed to have control, and turned into the nortbound lanes of Meachem Rd., struck the curb and continued into the front yard of a home. The vehicle then grazed a tree, spun and came to rest in the driveway. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect was taken to the Racine County Jail. His charges and citations include: hit and run, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, OWI 1st, no insurance, failure to maintain control and inattentive driving.

There were no injuries reported from this incident, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 and choosing option #4, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.