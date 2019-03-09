Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan will not seek re-election in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan announced Saturday, March 9 he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Alderman Donovan released the following statement on Facebook:

“My Dear Friends and Neighbors,

For nearly 20 years now, it has been my pleasure and honor to serve as your alderman. In that time I have learned the meaning of Jesus’ words recorded in Luke when He said, “give, and there will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap.” You have all been to me a great gift and a greater blessing.

Eventually, though, the moment arrives for all of us to move on to other things. Once, when I was newer to the Common Council, I asked an older colleague how he knew it was time to leave. His response has been with me ever since: “you’ll know when it’s time.” Well folks, it’s time. I have asked that this letter be sent to each of you to inform you directly that I will not be seeking reelection as your alderman in 2020.

For those wondering, there’s no particular reason for leaving in 2020 as opposed to 2024 or 2016, for that matter. When my replacement joins the Common Council in April 2020, I’ll be just shy of 64 years old. I’ll have been on the Common Council since April 2000. And by announcing my departure now, it allows all those from our district who might want to take my place to introduce themselves at your doorsteps. As I say, it’s just time.

I leave with no regrets. I have fought for you all and for this great City as best as I knew how and believe I will leave behind a legacy of service, honesty, and common sense. Borrowing, if I may, from Gen. MacArthur, serving as an elected official was the “fulfillment of many of my boyish hopes and dreams”.

No one in my position serves alone. If put to it, I would say that my proudest achievement as your alderman has been the constituent services that has been provided to the residents of the eighth district day-in and day-out, in good weather and bad, for nearly two decades. This would have been impossible without the work of my two legislative assistants: first, Ms. Jill Thomas, and, more recently, Ms. Patricia Doherty. My debt to them both cannot be repaid.

And, as I am acknowledging my debts, I cannot neglect that owed to my wife, Kathy, and my children, who have been and will remain the center of my life. Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my parents: my dad (who passed in 2017), and my mom (who is still with us), who instilled in my brothers and I the value of hard work and service.

No one knows with certainty the future that awaits them, however, Kathy and I are very excited about what the next chapter in our life may hold. While we will remain active, we will both be engaging in the “Four Fs: Faith, Family, Friends, and Fun”.

Now, my work here is not done. April 2020 is, in some ways, a fair distance off and I, and Patty, will be here and out in the district as we always have been until then. I may even have a press release or two in me yet. One more year to give ‘em hell!

In closing, though, please know that I and my family wish for you and this City nothing but the very best. Our hearts, minds, and prayers, will be with you always.

Thank you for letting me serve.

Sincerely,

Bob”