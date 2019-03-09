‘No words:’ Over 35 Wisconsin K-9 units visit terminally ill Hartland girl who loves dogs

HARTLAND — You may remember Emma Mertens, a 7-year-old terminally ill Hartland girl with a love for dogs. The youngster has received countless letters of encouragements and photos of pups from all around the world — and on Saturday, March 9, she received an extra special surprise from over 35 K-9 teams from around the state of Wisconsin.

Countless officers and their furry counterparts were all smiles as they greeted Emma and her family, posing for plenty of adorable photos.

Mertens was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and she’s received more than 75,000 well wishes from across the world. Team Emma’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $125,000.