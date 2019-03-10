× ‘It’s shady:’ Lue-Lue’s World owner searching for suspected thief who posed as pet shop customer

MILWAUKEE — It’s not your average pet boutique — Lue-Lue’s World carries high-end clothes and supplies.

“Gucci sweaters, and these dresses by Burberry here, Louis Vuitton bibs and the Chanel dresses,” said owner Aminah Hamdan.

Unfortunately, Hamdan says a woman got her paws on their merchandise.

“I felt betrayed,” said Hamdan. “I think it’s exceptionally wrong.”

Surveillance video caught the woman taking items off hangers and concealing them, waiting until Hamdan was by herself in the store to allegedly commit the crime.

“She was wearing a puffer coat, so those things are easy to stuff,” said Hamdan. “She took the opportune time — when she saw I was extremely busy — to nonchalantly shop and help herself to things.”

It seems after chatting up Hamdan and her husband, she waits for him to leave the store — and is seen peering around shelves before allegedly making her moves.

“I found about 13 hangers empty, stuffed behind clothes,” said Hamdan.

After taking inventory of what else was missing, more than $1,200 worth of merchandise was taken.

“She should be held responsible for what she did, especially how she did it,” said Hamdan. “It’s shady.”

Hamdan prides herself in the customer interaction and service at her shop.

“We’ve been here 11 years,” said Hamdan. “I show every single person respect.”

Swindled, Hamdan has now stepped up the security system even more, and gives a warning to other small business owners.

“Look at the picture, remember it,” urged Hamdan. “Take a mental picture of it. Remember the face.”

If you happen to know who this woman is, please call the police.