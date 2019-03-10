Judge orders 19-year-old woman held without bond in shooting of Chicago officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A judge has ordered a 19-year-old woman held without bond on attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a Chicago police officer serving a warrant.

Police say Emily Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, March 9 striking the 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.

During Petronella's bond hearing Sunday, her attorney, Stefan Fenner, argued she didn't know police were outside. He said she was home alone "with someone battering a door."

Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams (176 ounces) of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.

Police say officers recovered drugs, a gun and large bundles of money at the scene.