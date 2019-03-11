Alexa is making its way into hospital rooms

Posted 9:38 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, March 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Alexa is a fixture in many homes, but now the popular voice assistance is making its way into hospital rooms. Rich DeMuro shows use how the device is helping patients get the help they need.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.