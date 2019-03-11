× ‘Beyond the basic burger:’ 2nd Wahlburgers location coming to WI; set for Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A second Wahlburgers location will open in late 2019 in Milwaukee. The first was announced in January, and will open at The Corners of Brookfield in summer 2019. The second will be located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, on Broadway near Buffalo.

According to a news release from Hy-Vee, Inc. officials, it’ll be the fifth restaurant franchise.

The 5,300-square-foot restaurant in Milwaukee will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, made-from-scratch recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options and a full bar, including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

“We are excited to announce the location of our second Wahlburgers restaurant in Wisconsin, and to bring a new dining experience to Milwaukee’s Third Ward,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee in the release. “Families will enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere, served with the excellent customer service and hospitality that Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers are known for.”

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the franchise along with two of his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, to please all tastes through both lighter and heartier menu offerings, served up in casual, music-filled atmosphere.

“Families will have a great time, and hopefully share a lot of laughs and love when they enjoy my family’s delicious recipes at our new Milwaukee Wahlburgers location,” Chef Paul said in the release. “Along with Hy-Vee, our family is committed to offering a unique culinary experience that goes beyond the basic burger, with customer service that will make you ‘feel’ like family.”

There are 29 Wahlburgers locations in 19 states and Canada. In 2017, Hy-Vee announced plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants.

Hy-Vee’s first three Wahlburgers locations opened in 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Olathe, Kansas.