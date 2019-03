× Medical Examiner: Woman is victim of apparent homicide at 91st and Mill

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is responding to an apparent homicide at 91st and Mill on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say the victim is an adult female.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

