× Reaction pours in on DNC’s decision to have Milwaukee host 2020 national convention

MILWAUKEE — Reaction is pouring on the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) decision to have the City of Milwaukee host its 2020 national convention. Those statements are listed below.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)

DNC Chairman Tom Perez

“If we’re going to take back the White House, restore the guard rails of our democracy, and make government work for American families, we need to earn it. We need to fight alongside our brothers and sisters in labor to build a brighter future together, and empower the diversity of our party and country. This choice is a statement of our values, and I’m thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and Milwaukee is a city of working people. We saw in this last election what we can accomplish when we come together, invest, and fight for working people, and that was proven right here in Wisconsin. I want to thank the leaders in Houston and Miami for all their hard work throughout this process. They both put forward competitive proposals that I’m sure will lead them to hosting future conventions.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

“We are deeply disappointed that the DNC will not bring its 2020 national convention to Houston. Our bid brought together people from both major political parties, and from no particular party, to show that our welcoming city represents the demographic future of America — and has unmatched experience with putting on mega-events. As Houston has proven many times with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Astros World Series Championship parade, the Super Bowl and the Final Four, the nation’s most diverse and fourth most-populous city is an effective host to the world, relying on great people from the private, non-profit, institutional and government sectors to unite and say ‘howdy’ in more than 100 languages. “As the late President George H.W. Bush wrote to me in June in support of our bid, ‘Our facilities and hotels are world-class, but it’s really our people – the spirit of our fellow Houstonians – that makes the key difference. No one works harder; no one is friendlier or more welcoming.’ We wish the DNC convention planners well and look forward to using our facilities for other highly successful activities in July 2020.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

“As a city with such an incredible national and international reach that we are called the Gateway to the Americas, Miami possesses the logistical and infrastructural amenities for attracting significant events. It’s a missed opportunity for our national that we won’t be able to roll out the red carpet this summer for the DNC attendees in our unique way that no other city can top.”

Dean Warsh, Business Manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494