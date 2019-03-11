Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a behind the scenes look at Milwaukee's dining scene. The Midwest Foodservice Expo is here -- and Kasey is getting an inside look at this year's culinary trends.

About The Midwest Foodservice Expo (website)

The Midwest Foodservice Expo provides the latest products, training, trends and solutions, specifically for the restaurant and foodservice industries. Food, beverage and hospitality professionals unite with industry suppliers for new ideas and new products. At MFE, you'll find ways to improve profits, create efficiencies and build business.

Make all the connections you need in one place, over just 3 days in Milwaukee — March 11, 12 and 13.