TMZ: Conor McGregor arrested, accused of smashing fan’s phone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Conor McGregor was arrested again — this time for allegedly smashing the phone of a fan outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, according to TMZ.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, at around 5 a.m. Monday, March 11, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as McGregor. As the fan attempted to take a photo, McGregor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground, the report said. McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it.

According to police, McGregor then picked up the phone and walked away with it.

It appears the incident was captured on surveillance video, according to TMZ.

McGregor was booked for strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000. He was being held on $12,500 bail.

It’s unclear why McGregor was outside the hotel at 5 a.m., but TMZ reported it appeared as though he and the fan were leaving LIV nightclub, which is inside the hotel and closes at 5 a.m.

TMZ reported it appeared McGregor went to the Miami home where he was staying, while the alleged victim subsequently filed a police report.

McGregor was arrested Monday evening. TMZ reported McGregor and his family were in Miami to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

According to TMZ, McGregor just completed his probation in the bus/dolly attack case. He completed five days of community service at churches in Brooklyn and completed an anger management class. Had he violated probation, it would almost certainly mean significant time behind bars and possible deportation.