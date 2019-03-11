Waukesha County kicks off courthouse expansion with demolition

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County leaders kicked off on Monday, March 11 the Waukesha County Courthouse Project by beginning demolition of the intake court building, which will serve as the construction site of a new Secure Courtroom addition.

Approximately 52,000 square feet of intake courtroom and unused jail space will be demolished. A 62,000 square-foot, four-story, eight-courtroom addition will be built on the site, which is located next to the Waukesha County Jail.

The new facility will feature improved security and prisoner transport to courtrooms by eliminating the need to escort inmates through public courthouse spaces.

Members of the public will also gain improved access to the new courtrooms through efficient facility layout. Construction is expected to be complete in 2021.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow issued the following statement in a news release:

“This project will improve public safety for the residents who use our courthouse and employees while accounting for our growing population. It’s the culmination of years of strategic planning and budgeting by Waukesha County staff that will ensure our facilities continue to serve residents for decades into the future.”

