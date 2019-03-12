Charged and on the run: Police seek Dariaz Higgins for killing woman, wounding another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has charged Dariaz Higgins with the fatal shooting of Sierra Robinson and wounding another in an incident that unfolded near 91st and Mill on Monday, March 11. Higgins, 34, faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the scene of a shooting near 91st and Mill Rd. just after 1 p.m. on Monday. They located Sierra Robinson -- who was fatally shot. Another woman was lying on the ground. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The woman who was wounded spoke to police after getting treatment. The criminal complaint indicates she said she knew Higgins as "DL" -- and had known him for seven years. She indicated Sierra Robinson had been "messing around" and Sierra became pregnant -- and that "DL and Sierra stayed together with their child, Noelani."

The complaint indicates in February, "Sierra no longer wanted to be with DL and she moved to Las Vegas, leaving the child with DL." But once in Las Vegas, Robinson tried to get Noelani back from Higgins. Eventually he agreed to give Noelani back to Sierra -- and on Saturday, March 9, "Sierra flew back to Milwaukee."

According to the criminal complaint, Higgins agreed to let Robinson have Noelani on Monday. They were set to meet near 22nd and Fond du Lac. The woman who was wounded in the shooting told police she went with Robinson for this meeting -- but the child was not with Higgins. Instead, the complaint says the "three of them drove around, smoking week, drinking, and talking about old times." The woman told police she noticed Higgins had "a small, mini Draco AK style rifle in the driver's map pocket."

The complaint indicates Higgins finally drove to an apartment building near 91st and Mill Rd. and "he told them that was where Noelani was." The woman and Robinson were walking ahead of Higgins to the apartment when the woman said she heard gunshots. The woman said she "immediately felt pain to her stomach and she looked back and saw DL holding the Draco with two hands shooting at her and Sierra." After the shooting, Higgins got back into the SUV and drove away.

Again, Higgins remains on the run -- and is believed to be in the custody of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.