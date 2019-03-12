× Gov. Evers announces construction of 2 state juvenile facilities to replace Lincoln Hills

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday, March 12 that the Department of Corrections, in cooperation with the Department of Administration, will begin construction on two Type 1 juvenile facilities — one in Milwaukee, the other in Hortonia in Outagamie County.

The Milwaukee facility will be located at Teutonia and Mill Road. This neighborhood was identified for ease of families to visit youth residing in care of Corrections and in cooperation with the City of Milwaukee.

The second facility will be located in Hortonia. This location was identified for its proximity to families with youth in care of Corrections.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, DOC and DOA leadership will be working with local leaders in both locations to schedule and facilitate community input gathering sessions.