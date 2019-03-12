× ‘He did a tremendous job:’ Green Bay Packers release LB Nick Perry

GREEN BAY –The Green Bay Packers have released LB Nick Perry. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday, March 12.

“We want to thank Nick for his contributions to the Green Bay Packers and the community over the last seven seasons,” Gutekunst said. “He did a tremendous job on the field, was a great teammate and a true professional. We wish Nick, his wife, Audrianna, and their family all the best.”

Perry was originally selected by Green Bay in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California. In seven seasons with the Packers, he started 48 of 81 regular-season games played and registered 259 tackles (173 solo), 32 sacks, an interception, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed. Perry also appeared in eight playoff games with one start and ranks No. 3 in team postseason history (since 1982) with seven sacks, trailing only LB Clay Matthews (11) and DE Reggie White (eight).