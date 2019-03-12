MPD connects Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl with fatal shooting of woman near 91st and Mill

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police now confirm the Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson is tied to the homicide of Sierra Robinson.

Robinson, 24, was found fatally shot near 91st and Mill Rd. shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11.

Milwaukee police are now seeking Dariaz Higgins, 34, for the homicide and double shooting that resulted in Robinson’s death. Higgins is also wanted for the abduction of Neolani Robinson. Officials say he was last seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Meanwhile, the mother of Sierra Robinson spoke with FOX6 News. She said Robinson lives in Las Vegas and had flown into Milwaukee this weekend to pick up her daughter, Noelani, who has been staying with Higgins. Sierra Robinson’s mother says she doesn’t know why Higgins took the girl or where he might have gone.

Authorities said Higgins should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately — and do not attempt to make contact.

