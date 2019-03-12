Powerball jackpot climbs to $448M, ‘its highest level in 7 months’
MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot was at $448 million on Tuesday, March 12 — ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.
According to a news release from Wisconsin Lottery officials, that figure is up almost $70 million since the drawing Saturday, March 9, and marks both the high for 2019 and largest since October 2018’s “jackpot fever.”
“Last fall, we saw a historic jackpot frenzy and this current run is beginning to have a similar feel to it,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin in the release. “Powerball is at its highest level in seven months and approaching a half billion dollars. As the momentum builds, players should enjoy the excitement while also remembering to play responsibly.”
Wednesday’s drawing marks the 22nd since the last Powerball jackpot ($294 million) was won Dec. 26, 2018 in New York.
Should a Wisconsin resident win the jackpot, it would be the third time in history (2006 and 2017).
How to play:
- Plays cost $2 each
- Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
- Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.