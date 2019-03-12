× Powerball jackpot climbs to $448M, ‘its highest level in 7 months’

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot was at $448 million on Tuesday, March 12 — ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Lottery officials, that figure is up almost $70 million since the drawing Saturday, March 9, and marks both the high for 2019 and largest since October 2018’s “jackpot fever.”

“Last fall, we saw a historic jackpot frenzy and this current run is beginning to have a similar feel to it,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin in the release. “Powerball is at its highest level in seven months and approaching a half billion dollars. As the momentum builds, players should enjoy the excitement while also remembering to play responsibly.”

Wednesday’s drawing marks the 22nd since the last Powerball jackpot ($294 million) was won Dec. 26, 2018 in New York.

Should a Wisconsin resident win the jackpot, it would be the third time in history (2006 and 2017).

How to play:

Plays cost $2 each

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.