College coaches, others including Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin indicted in admissions bribery case

Posted 10:20 am, March 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:49AM, March 12, 2019

BOSTON — College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Felicity Huffman attends Raising Our Voices: Supporting More Women in Hollywood & Politics at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on February 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for EMILY’S List)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Lori Loughlin attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among those charged in this college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse “agreed to the plan.”

Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy.

Messages seeking comment have been left with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin.

