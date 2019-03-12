× ‘Tremendous festival:’ Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival returns April 10-14

BROOKFIELD –Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday, March 12 the expansion of the CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival presented by Advocate Aurora Health. The event takes place April 10-14 and features 15 films, three locations and a variety of special activities which help raise money for the community.

A portion of net proceeds will be donated to local Hispanic health and education efforts; combined, the first two years of the festival raised more than $40,000 for these initiatives.

According to a news release from Marcus Theatres, CineLatino will kick-off on Wednesday, April 10, at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield with a fundraiser benefiting the Aurora Cancer Care – Spanish Clinic.

The celebration continues with a four-day film festival from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14, at the Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant and Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek.

Tickets are on sale now for the fundraiser as well as individual films.

“Marcus Theatres is thrilled to make CineLatino available for even more of the community to enjoy in 2019,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Not only have we assembled a fantastic film line-up, we have the honor of premiering three films for the first time in the U.S. right here in Milwaukee! The momentum is building for another tremendous festival that celebrates Hispanic films, culture and, most importantly, gives back to our community partners.”