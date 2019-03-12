‘Truly unique:’ Wooden works of art at W.S. Woodmasters in Hartland

HARTLAND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at W.S. Woodmasters in Hartland. He's learning how they make everything from bowls to wall art using wood.

Will has been working with wood since he was 16. Over the years, he has developed his own design and styles. Although he can do any style furniture, his specialty is solid wood inlays and curved pieces with a truly unique art deco flair. He works with many different types of woods, including many exotic woods. All pieces are hand cut and use only solid wood and no pre-bought veneer. The natural colors of the woods are highlighted with a clear finish.He works closely with his customers when designing their pieces. His furniture pieces truly reflect art and are of heirloom quality.