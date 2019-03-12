‘You dead — you got that?’ Alleged wrong-way driver accused of spitting on, attacking officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police officers were threatened, attacked and spat on while dealing with an OWI suspect late on Saturday, March 9 and early Sunday, March 10 -- and it was all caught on camera.

Two officers were taking part in a traffic stop near 51st and Brown Deer Road just before midnight when another crime was committed in front of them. A white Toyota drove past the officers, headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of Brown Deer Road. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Denisha Davis, did not pull over for several more blocks.

Once outside of the vehicle, she attempted field sobriety tests. Video showed at times, she was giggling and struggling to stand. Her stumbling later changed to spinning. A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .191. Her antics escalated after she was handcuffed. Video showed her looking at the camera, sticking up her middle finger and sticking out her tongue.

Things escalated further once she was in the booking room.

"Y'all ain't got (expletive) to do," she ranted as officers tried to remove her jacket.

Once she got an arm free, punches flew and an officer was threatened.

"Try me, (expletive). Don't play with me. I'll hit you in your chin again if you let me go (expletive)," she said, continuing with a sinister laugh as officers tried to handcuff and search her.

"We are going to war with you (expletive), and that's a promise. (Expletive), you dead -- you got that?" she said.

Police said Davis also spit at officers while at the hospital for a blood draw.

"The suspect decided to spit at officers multiple times. Obviously, the job is dangerous enough as it is. People get upset with our actions and decide to take it in their own hands. It's unfortunate for the men and women out there trying got keep the roads safe," said Officer Nick Andersen, Brown Deer Police Department.

Davis, 26, faces two counts of throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, OWI (second offense) and operating while revoked. She made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, March 12. A $650 signature bond was set, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 19.

She also received a forfeiture for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest.