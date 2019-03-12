‘You were dead!’ Nurse who happened to stop at Walgreens saved man who OD’d on heroin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There were some tense moments in a Walgreens parking lot near 91st and Good Hope Road on Friday, March 8. Donna Davis just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Davis is a licensed practical nurse studying to become a registered nurse. She needed something from Walgreens and stopped at one she doesn't normally go to. You could say it was fate.

"I pulled him out of the driver's side about here. I pulled him out the car and put him on the ground here," said Davis.

This, after she heard a woman yelling.

"I told her, 'Do you need any help? Are you OK?' And she says, 'No,'" said Davis.

Davis pulled a lifeless man from a vehicle.

"He wasn't breathing. No pulse. He had no color to his body," said Davis.

Davis began chest compressions and talked with the woman the man was with.

"I said, 'I'm a nurse. Is there something that he has taken?' And she slowly whispered to me, 'Heroin,'" said Davis.

At that moment, Davis called for Narcan. Someone brought it out from the pharmacy and Davis administered it through the nose.

"When you're doing those chest compressions, it takes a lot out of you. I was exhausted, honestly. I was exhausted, but I knew I couldn't stop," said Davis.

Nearly six minutes went by in that parking lot.

"He took this loud gasp of air, and when I looked down at him, I immediately saw his face turn more flushed, like a red color, and at that point, I knew he was breathing again. I dropped my head again and said, 'Thank God,'" said Davis.

Davis, a nurse for a decade, watched as the man came back to life.

"He was looking at me and I believe he said, looking like, 'What happened?' And I'm like, 'You were dead!'" said Davis.

As first responders arrived, the man was up and moving around. Davis left Walgreens with a nursing lesson you can't get at school.

"At the end of the day, I was only trying to do the right thing -- and I would do it again for anybody," said Davis.

After it was all over, Davis said the man thanked her and asked for a hug. She said she was unsure whether she made a difference in his life, but said she hopes the story will raise awareness about the importance of being trained in CPR.