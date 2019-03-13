Dense fog advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m.
Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

A look at the sweet treats at Julie’s Artisan Bakery

Posted 10:22 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, March 13, 2019

WEST BEND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Bend at Julie's Artisan Bakery. Julie is teaching Kramp how she makes and decorates cookies by preparing some Easter cookie designs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.