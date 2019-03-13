× Lionel Richie to headline Summerfest July 2 with special guest Michael McDonald

MILWAUKEE — Lionel Richie will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guest Michael McDonald on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, March 13.

According to a news release from Summerfest officials, it’ll be the first time Richie has headlined Summerfest as a solo artist. He performed at Summerfest as part of the Commodores at the Main Stage in 1982.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22 at noon HERE and HERE and include admission to Summerfest. All online ticket orders include a copy of Lionel Richie’s new album, “Live in Las Vegas.”

About Lionel Richie:

International superstar Lionel Richie has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none. His music is part of the fabric of pop music; in fact, Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having #1 records for nine consecutive years. With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, four Grammy Awards®, the distinction of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016, and Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017. In March 2018, Richie put his handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, one of the oldest awards in Hollywood. He recently received the Ivor Novello PRS for Music Special International Award. The Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.

Lionel Richie is known for his mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and one of the most important pop songs in history, “We Are the World,” co-written by him for USA for Africa. Richie’s song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still,” and “Easy.”

With his most recent All the Hits, All Night Long Tour, Richie sold out arenas worldwide with a set list of his brightest and best anthems. He is currently a judge on ABC’s American Idol.

About Michael McDonald

With a career that encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music. Hailing from St. Louis, McDonald arrived in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, honing his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of Steely Dan. In the mid-’70s McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined their sound with McDonald serving as singer, keyboardist and songwriter on such Top 40 singles as “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Minute By Minute” and “What A Fool Believes.” Throughout the ’80s and ’90s McDonald’s solo career took off with a string of hits including “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” “Sweet Freedom,” “On My Own” (with Patti LaBelle) and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet “Yah Mo B There,” plus he co-wrote the Van Halen hit “I’ll Wait”.

McDonald’s latest album, Wide Open, finds him collaborating with a number of special guests including Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis. McDonald’s first album of original material in 17 years, Wide Open continues to receive extensive critical acclaim from the Los Angeles Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and many more.

Tickets for Lionel Richie with special guest Michael McDonald can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019 — closed on July 1.