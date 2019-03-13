Merchants of Bayshore Town Center will once again host assortment of events, activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The merchants of Bayshore Town Center will once again host an assortment of events and activities to remedy cabin fever while it remains cold and snowy outdoors. Margaret Vervelde from the new store "Simply Earth" joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can make your own essential oils.

DIY Make and Take Night

Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; plus Mondays, March 11, 18, and 25 from 6:30pm-8pm at Simply Earth

Schedule a fun evening of customizing your very own essential oil scents and making each product unique to you. You'll enjoy a night out making THREE bath, body and home products. You choose your scents with Simply Earth's Pure Essential Oils. All attendees will also receive 20% off the entire store for that night only! Space is limited. The class cost is $30 per person and registration is available here.

PiYo with Janet

Saturday, March 9 at 8:30am at Athleta

Visit Athleta on Saturday, March 9 for PiYo with Janet from 8:30am until 9:30am. Join Janet from the Wisconsin Athletic Club for this low-impact, total fat burning workout that leaves your body looking long, lean and incredibly defined.

DIY Make and Take Classes

Saturdays, March 9, 23 and 30 from 10:30am-Noon AND 2pm-3:30pm at Simply Earth

Schedule a fun day of customizing your very own essential oil scents and making each product unique to you. You'll enjoy a day out making THREE bath, body and home products. You choose your scents with Simply Earth's Pure Essential Oils. All attendees will also receive 20% off the entire store for that day only! Space is limited. The class cost is $30 per person and registration is available here.

Handmade Cards Workshop

Wednesday, March 13 from 6pm - 8pm at Paper Source

Learn the art of paper cutting and create beautiful handmade cards with trendy houseplants, miniature still lifes and other botanical elements. Participants will incorporate floral fine paper, washi tape and stickers to make the stationery set complete. Workshops at Paper Source are designed for adults, so please check with the store for age appropriateness of projects 16 and under. The class cost is $30 per person and registration is available here.

Brows 101 Workshop

Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30pm at Neroli Salon & Spa

Want to master your brows? Join Neroli Salon & Spa for the Brows 101 Workshop, where you’ll learn how waxing, shaping, Microblading and the new Aveda Brow Definers may help you get the brows of your dreams every morning. A $15 non-refundable reservation fee may be used towards your product purchase at the event. Space is limited, so please RSVP to 414.227.2888.

Saint Patrick’s Daze Weekend

Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 at Bar Louie

Why party all day when you can party all weekend? Join Bar Louie March 15–17 to get lucked up and celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Bayshore! The restaurant will offer specials all weekend including $4 Green Beer and $6 Jameson Shots. Feeling lucky? Snap a shot of your Saint Patrick’s Day Bar Louie celebrations on Instagram and use the hashtag #LuckyDazeWithLouie any time during the weekend for a shot at winning a gift card! Don’t forget to wear green when you come join the Gastrobar Revolution!

Yoga with Joanna Brooks

Saturday, March 16 at 8:30am at Athleta

Visit Athleta on Saturday, March 16 for Yoga with Joanna Brooks from 8:30am until 9:30am. Join Joanna Brooks from Embody Yoga for this amazing yoga class. Joanna uses hip-hop and R&B music to motivate and inspire you as you flow through this invigorating class!

Storytime and Activities

Saturday, March 16 at 11am at Barnes & Noble

Stop by Barnes & Noble for Storytime and Activities featuring the book How to Catch a Leprechaun. You've been planning night and day, and finally you've created the perfect trap, but leprechauns are quick and sneakier than you may think. Will you ever catch one? Attend Storytime and receive a coupon from the Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4!

Kids Marbling Workshop

Saturday, March 16 from 11am – 12:30pm at Paper Source

Learn the art of marbling! Create your own hand-marbled papers in a variety of colors. Then, use them to create colorful crafty projects! This class is intended for ages 7-14. A 10% off coupon will be provided with the class. Buy two seats at the same time and save 10% off each seat. The class cost is $30 and registration is available here.

Began Academy of Irish Dance

Saturday, March 16 at 12pm in the Rotunda

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an incredible performance of Irish dance courtesy of the Beglan Academy of Irish Dance. Don't forget to wear your green!

Leprechauns and Limericks Event

Saturday, March 16 at 2pm at Barnes & Noble

Stop by Barnes & Noble to get your official leprechaun name, become a master limerick writer, learn how to leprechaun-proof your home, and take home fun giveaways as you celebrate the release of Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Sur La Table

Sunday, March 17 at 1pm at Sur La Table

Register for Sur La Table's Saint Patrick's Day Workshop. Forget green beer – celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish-inspired feast. Jazz up soda bread with Irish cheddar cheese and slather corned beef with a tangy-sweet glaze. You’ll get plenty of hands-on practice braising cabbage, mashing potatoes and baking a bittersweet chocolate cake infused with Irish whiskey.

The class cost is $59 per seat; register here.

Hand Lettering Hacks Workshop

Thursday, March 21 from 6pm - 8pm at Paper Source

New to lettering? Take this fun starter workshop where the pros at Paper Source will teach you how to turn your cursive handwriting into beautiful lettering and four different pen techniques to make it Instagram-worthy! A 10% off coupon will be provided with the class. Buy two seats at the same time and save 10% off each seat. Unless otherwise indicated, workshops at Paper Source are designed for adults. The class cost is $20 per person and registration is available here.

Storytime and Activities

Saturday, March 23 at 11am at Barnes & Noble

Stop by Barnes & Noble for Storytime and Activities featuring the book Little Blue Truck's Springtime. Celebrate the beauty of springtime with Little Blue Truck! Young fans will love finding all sorts of baby animals beneath the flaps in this delightful novelty board book. Storytime will also include a cookie coloring activity, while supplies last.

Escape This Bookstore!

Saturday, March 23 at 2pm at Barnes & Noble

Join Barnes & Noble to explore the exciting new Escape This Book! series. Decide your destiny by solving puzzles and riddles to pass each challenge and get to the next adventure!

Mastering Macarons

Sunday, March 24 at 9am at Sur La Table

Macarons aren’t made with magic and fairy dust – just solid skills and plenty of practice. Sur La Table staff will show you how to whip meringue, mix, and pipe batter to deliver crisp shells with perfect feet. Add in tasty fillings and get set to amaze everyone, especially yourself. The class cost is $59 per seat; register here.

Storytime and Activities

Saturday, March 30 at 11am at Barnes & Noble

Visit Barnes and Noble for Storytime and Activities featuring the book We Are the Gardeners. From Joanna Gaines, this new children's book chronicles the adventures of starting a family garden. Trying something new isn't always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward.

Colorscope Discovery Workshop

Saturday, March 30 from 11am - 1pm at Paper Source

Learn more about the meaning of colors and the significance they play in everyday life. Find the color that you identify with the most and create handmade accessories inspired by your personal colorscope. Learn to make your own charm, paper collage and tech wall paper so you may be surrounded by your power color wherever you go! The class cost is $40 per person and registration is available here.

“March will prove to be another exciting month at Bayshore,” states Tom Rinka, General Manager. “The town center’s merchants have programmed an amazing lineup of activities that are sure to entertain, educate and provide unparalleled family fun. Visit BayshoreTownCenter.com as more events and activities are being added all the time.”