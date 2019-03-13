MPD: Dariaz Higgins taken into custody; Amber Alert continues for 2-year-old

Wind advisory for parts of SE WI from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
Dariaz Higgins

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday night, March 13 announced the arrest of Dariaz Higgins, the man accused in connection with a double shooting that prompted an Amber Alert on Monday, March 11.

He was arrested near 103rd and Caldwell just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, police said a second individual was arrested for harboring and aiding a fugitive.

Police Wednesday night said, “There is an active Amber Alert for Noelani Robinson, who is the daughter of Dariaz Higgins. The Milwaukee Police Department continues to use all available resources to find Noelani.”

Sierra Robinson, Noelani Robinson, Dariaz Higgins

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson near 91st and Mill on Monday — and then abducting their 2-year-old girl, Noelani Robinson. A second woman on the scene was shot and wounded.

Higgins fled the scene after the shooting — and he was believed to have taken Noelani with him.

Shooting near 91st and Mill

Shooting near 91st and Mill

The FBI joined Milwaukee police in the search for Higgins — and held a news conference on Tuesday to emphasize Higgins should be considered armed and dangerous. Milwaukee police said they received numerous tips in the case.

Higgins has connections to other states, including Florida. Police said he was arrested in Minnesota in February.

