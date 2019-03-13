ALEXANDRIA, VA - UNSPECIFIED DATE: In this handout provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office, Paul Manafort poses for a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virgina. Manafort has been charged with money laundering and bank fraud, among other violations. (Photo by Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
Paul Manafort sentenced to 3½ more years in prison
ALEXANDRIA, VA - UNSPECIFIED DATE: In this handout provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office, Paul Manafort poses for a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virgina. Manafort has been charged with money laundering and bank fraud, among other violations. (Photo by Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON —A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
That’s on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.
The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort’s crimes.