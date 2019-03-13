Police work at the scene of a shooting at a school in Suzano, Sao Paulo metropolitan region, Brazil, on March 13, 2019. - A shooting at a school near Sao Paulo on Wednesday left several people dead, police sources said, with initial reports putting the death toll as high as ten, including two shooters. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
Governor: 2 attackers kill 8, themselves at Brazil school
SAO PAULO, Brazil — The governor of Sao Paulo says two young men, wearing hoods and carrying several weapons, opened fired at a school in southern Brazil, killing eight people before taking their own lives.
Wednesday’s shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.
Gov. Joao Doria says the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He says authorities don’t believe the two were former students.
Doria says the dead included two teachers and six students, and several more people had been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.
Latin America’s largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.
Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.