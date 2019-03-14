A new twist to an Irish staple: Slow-cooked corned beef with beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new corned beef recipe.

Slow-cooked corned beef in beer with red currant-mustard sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3 pounds)

3 ribs celery, cut into 3-inch pieces

2 medium onions, cut into quarters

2-1/2 cups water, divided

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

1 pound green cabbage, cut into thin wedges

1 pound red-skinned potatoes, cut into 2-inch pieces

6 to 8 baby carrots, trimmed or 4 medium carrots, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Red Currant-Mustard Sauce

1 jar (12 ounces) red currant jelly

3 tablespoons country Dijon-style mustard

COOKING:

Place celery and onions in 4-1/2- to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; top with corned beef brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 2 cups water and beer. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or on LOW 9 to 10 hours or until brisket is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Cook's Tip: To cook on range-top, place corned beef in stockpot; sprinkle with contents of seasoning packet. Add celery, onions, 2 cups water and beer. Bring just to a simmer; do not boil. Cover tightly; simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender. Prepare vegetables and sauce as directed.

Meanwhile, place cabbage, potatoes and carrots in 2-1/2 quart microwave-safe dish; add remaining 1/2 cup water. Cover; microwave on HIGH 15 to 18 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring or rearranging once. Drain; remove and discard cores from cabbage wedges. Add butter; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Toss to coat; keep warm.

Prepare Red Currant-Mustard Sauce. Place jelly in medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover; microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until melted, stirring once. Whisk in mustard. Cover; microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Stir; keep warm.

Remove brisket and carve diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and sauce. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place Corned Beef Brisket, celery, onions and 1/2 cup beer in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use meat or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 70 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in step 2. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Dijon-glazed corned beef with savory cabbage and red potatoes

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless Corned Beef Brisket with seasoning packet (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)

6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

2 cups water

6 tablespoons butter

1 cup thinly sliced green onions, including white and green parts

1/2 cup horseradish

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 head green cabbage, cored, cut into 6 wedges (1 to 1-1/2 pounds)

1-1/2 pounds small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half

Glaze:

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

COOKING:

Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; sprinkle garlic, contents of seasoning packet and peppercorns around and over brisket. Add water; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in upper third of 350°F oven 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, place butter, green onions, horseradish, ground pepper and salt in glass measuring cup. Microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until butter melts; mix well. Cover and refrigerate 2 tablespoons for use in Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake. Place cabbage wedges on 1 half of baking sheet and potatoes on other half. Drizzle remaining horseradish-butter mixture over vegetables, turning cabbage and tossing potatoes to coat. Cover with aluminum foil. Roast in lower third of 350°F oven with brisket 55 minutes. Uncover vegetables; continue roasting 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown.

Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl. Remove brisket from roasting pan; place on rack in broiler pan so surface of brisket is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush glaze over brisket; broil 2 to 3 minutes or until glaze is bubbly and beginning to brown.

Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Cover and refrigerate 1/2 of brisket (about 12 ounces) and 2 cups potatoes for Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake. Serve remaining brisket and potatoes with cabbage.