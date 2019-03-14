Fitz and the Tantrums, Melissa Etheridge to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

Dense fog advisory in effect for lakeshore counties until 5 p.m.
WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, March 14 two additional acts for the Main Stage. They are Fitz and the Tantrums and Melissa Etheridge.

Indie pop sensations Fitz and the Tantrums will have the Main Stage crowd dancing on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.


NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) James King, Joseph Karnes, Noelle Scaggs, Michael Fitzpatrick, Jeremy Ruzumna, and John Wicks of Fitz and The Tantrums attend the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Melissa Etheridge performs onstage at the 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing at Array on January 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Also, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Main Stage on closing night of the Fair, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Again, all seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Tickets for both shows go ON SALE Friday, March 22 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

