Fitz and the Tantrums, Melissa Etheridge to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, March 14 two additional acts for the Main Stage. They are Fitz and the Tantrums and Melissa Etheridge.

Indie pop sensations Fitz and the Tantrums will have the Main Stage crowd dancing on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Also, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Main Stage on closing night of the Fair, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Again, all seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Tickets for both shows go ON SALE Friday, March 22 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.